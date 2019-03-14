Man Wanted For Taking $800 Off Stolen Card At ATM

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who allegedly took $800 off a stolen credit card.

The man was captured on an ATM security camera at Arvest Bank, 5000 Rogers Ave., in Fort Smith. Police said he took nearly $800 off the stolen credit card.

The man is described as a white male with blue eyes, blond hair in a crew cut and a few days’ growth of beard. He was seen wearing a red polo-style shirt with a gray hoodie.

If anyone has any information on this man, they are asked to call Detective Bradley Jones at (479) 709-5100 or call the River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Those who call Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

