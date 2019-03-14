Razorback Super Fan Canaan Sandy Recovering After Stroke

Posted 8:57 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00PM, March 14, 2019

(KFSM) — Razorback super fan Canaan Sandy is recovering after having a stroke Thursday (March 14).

Canaan has won the hearts of several big names in sports over the years, including  Arkansas Football Head Coach Chad Morris. Several of those big names are showing their support for him.

According to Canaan’s mother, Ginger, they were able to get him to a hospital quickly. She says the CT scan showed no blood in his brain, but he will be staying overnight for monitoring.

Ginger says Canaan is already talking and giving everyone hugs.

5NEWS sends our love to Canaan and his family during this time.

 

 

 

 

