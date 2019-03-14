Razorback Super Fan Canaan Sandy Recovering After Stroke

(KFSM) — Razorback super fan Canaan Sandy is recovering after having a stroke Thursday (March 14).

Canaan has won the hearts of several big names in sports over the years, including Arkansas Football Head Coach Chad Morris. Several of those big names are showing their support for him.

According to Canaan’s mother, Ginger, they were able to get him to a hospital quickly. She says the CT scan showed no blood in his brain, but he will be staying overnight for monitoring.

Ginger says Canaan is already talking and giving everyone hugs.

5NEWS sends our love to Canaan and his family during this time.

Praying for my man @CanaanSandy right now. Hog fans everywhere are pulling for you! pic.twitter.com/fKCUDCaHoV — Chad Morris (@coachchadmorris) March 15, 2019

I join @coachchadmorris and the entire Razorback family in praying for our biggest Razorback fan, @CanaanSandy. #OneRazorback https://t.co/kdef0jI8yS — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) March 15, 2019

Thoughts and prayers out to my friend ⁦@CanaanSandy⁩ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MOr4PbfxTe — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) March 15, 2019

Canaan has suffered a stoke and in the Batesville hospital. Please put him in your prayers!! pic.twitter.com/YqKHldILyr — Randy Rainwater (@RRainwater1037) March 14, 2019