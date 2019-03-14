Teen Driver Who Killed UA Freshman In Crosswalk Won’t Face Adult Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The 17-year-old driver involved in the deadly UA crosswalk accident in February will not face adult charges, according to Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett.

In February, 18-year-old Andrea Torres was struck by a 17-year-old girl on Garland Avenue near the Northwest Quad residence hall. Torres died two days later.

The driver was issued two citations in the deadly incident; failure to yield to a pedestrian and using a handheld device while driving.

Durrett said he can not comment on if the driver will be charged in juvenile proceedings.

The area where Torres was hit is not a school zone, according to Capt. Gary Crain, spokesman for UA police.

The tragedy sparked conversations about distracted driving throughout the community.

The identity of the driver will not be released since she is under the age of 18.