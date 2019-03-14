Thieves Ransack Fort Smith Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Community Clearing-House was broken into early Thursday (March 14) morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m. police were called to the community services Clear House on Wheeler Ave. after the front office motion alarm was set off.

After officers arrived they noticed the front glass door was completely broken, they believe by a rock.

The office was ransacked by the intruder(s) and one worker says she noticed a green bank bag with $250 in it was missing from her office.

In total, about $500 worth of damage was done to the building and a few small items, including money, were taken.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.