‘True Grit Trail’ To Connect Dardanelle And Fort Smith

(TB&P) — Arkansas Highway 22 between Dardanelle and Fort Smith should soon be designated the “True Grit Trail” in recognition of the famous novel by Arkansas author Charles Portis and the two movies based on the novel.

Legislation approved by the Arkansas House and Senate now awaits a signature by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

House Bill 1628, carried in the House by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, and in the Senate by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, was approved March 6 in the House by a 94-0 vote and on Tuesday (March 12) in the Senate with a 35-0 vote.

“The popularity of the tale and the attention it brings to the state make a compelling case for renaming the portion of Arkansas Highway 22 between Dardanelle and Fort Smith the ‘True Grit Trail,’” noted language in the bill. “The Arkansas Department of Transportation shall erect appropriate signs along Arkansas Highway 22 between Dardanelle, Arkansas, and Fort Smith, Arkansas, designating the route as the ‘True Grit Trail.’”

Portis’ novel “True Grit” first hit the big screen with John Wayne playing the part of U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn and Arkansas native Glen Campbell in the role of La Boeuf. A remake hit theaters in 2010 with Jeff Bridges as Cogburn and Matt Damon as La Boeuf.

Read more about the trail by visiting our partners at Talk Business & Politics.