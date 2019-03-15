Agency: 13K Didn’t Meet Arkansas’ Medicaid Work Requirement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More than 6,400 people on Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion will lose coverage next month if they don’t comply with a work requirement.

The Department of Human Services said Friday more than 13,000 people didn’t comply in February with the state’s requirement that they work 80 hours a month. Those who don’t comply with the requirement three months in a calendar year lose their coverage and can’t reapply until next year.

More than 116,200 people were subject to the work requirement, which Arkansas began enforcing last year. More than 18,000 people lost coverage for not complying with the work requirement last year, but were eligible to re-apply in January.

A federal judge is expected to rule by the end of the month in a lawsuit challenging the requirement.