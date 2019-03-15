Bad Breakup Leads To Double Shooting At Fayetteville Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — One man is facing murder charges after shooting two women at a Fayetteville apartment complex Thursday (March 14) night.

According to the arrest affidavit, Dekota Harvey, 22, fired several shots at two women shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the South Creekside Apartments, 900 N. Leverett Ave., only a few blocks from the University of Arkansas.

The two victims have been identified as Elizabeth Dawson, 20, and Courtney Willie, 21, according to a press release from the Fayetteville Police Department. Willie was treated for non-life threatening injuries and Dawson died from a single gunshot wound.

Willie told 5NEWS that Harvey is her ex-boyfriend and that he became angry with her and jealous of her and Dawson's relationship. She told 5NEWS that he came back to the apartment after being kicked out to gather his belongings. That's when Harvey shot Willie and Dawson.

Willie says that she wants the world to know how much she loved Dawson and that she misses her more than anything.

Harvey was taken into custody at the Applegate Appartments in Springdale after a standoff Friday (March 15) morning. A resident at the apartment told 5NEWS that she had seen Harvey at the apartment complex before.

The identities of the people leasing the apartment Harvey was found at has not been released by police.

Harvey is being charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.