Campbell Masterful As Arkansas Downs Missouri In SEC Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Gone is Blaine Knight to take the ball in series opening games for Arkansas but Isaiah Campbell seems to be filling the role just fine.

The Razorbacks right-hander posted his third straight game with double digit strikeouts and held Missouri scoreless for seven innings as Arkansas posted a 2-0 in the series opener.

Campbell allowed just three base runners in the game, two hits and a walk, while not a single runner advanced past second base as the junior improved to 4-0 on the season. Campbell has struck out 44 batters and walked just four in 30.1 innings of work. Arkansas’s pitching has now struck out 198 batters in 17 games.

The Arkansas offense struggled to get base runners on as well. Arkansas was held to just five hits and left eight runners on base while striking out seven times.

Missouri’s Jacob Cantleberry was saddled with the tough loss as he threw six innings while giving up two runs on five hits and struck out six.

Matt Cronin came on in the ninth to shut the door for the Arkansas win and picked up his fifth save of the season as he struck out the side.