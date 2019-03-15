Chiefs Star Receiver Tyreek Hill Under Criminal Investigation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under a criminal investigation, police say.

Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy confirmed the 25-year-old is the subject of a police criminal investigation, but would not confirm any other details.

CBS Sports reports the incident involves a juvenile victim. CBS says this is the second time this month officers have been called to Hill’s home.

Hill has not been arrested or charged in Johnson County as of Friday afternoon, but the case has been referred to the district attorney’s office.

FOX4-WDAF has reached out to the district attorney and the Chiefs for comment but has not heard back yet at this time.

If the investigation leads to charges, it wouldn’t be the first time the star wide receiver has been charged.

In 2015, before Hill was drafted by the Chiefs, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery in Oklahoma. The charges were later dismissed and expunged after he completed his probation requirements.

This is a developing story.