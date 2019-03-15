× Fort Smith Police Make Arrest In Clearinghouse Burglary

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police arrested a man in connection with several break-ins, including one at the Community Services Clearinghouse on March 14.

Police arrested Justin Willis on four counts of commercial burglary. He is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center on $10,000 bond, according to the inmate roster.

Surveillance video in several locations throughout the city was used to help identify Willis as a suspect, police said.

Police believe Willis is responsible for the break-in at the Fort Smith location of Community Services Clearinghouse on Wheeler Avenue.

Officers arrived at the charity center about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and found the front door glass broken and the office ransacked, Fort Smith Police said. A worker said a green bag with about $250 in cash was missing from her office, and police said about $500 worth of damage was done to the building.