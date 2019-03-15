Milwaukee Police Ask ‘Entire Nation’ For Help Finding Missing 2-Year-Old Noelani Robinson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE – A nationwide search is underway for a missing 2-year-old girl whose father is suspected of shooting her mother to death in Milwaukee earlier this week.

"We are seeking help from the entire nation," Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said during a news conference Friday.

The FBI announced that it is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps locate Noelani Robinson.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noelani on Monday after her mother, Sierra Robinson, was murdered in Milwaukee – allegedly by Noelani's father, Dariaz Higgins.

"The suspect is a cold-blooded killer – and our search to find Noelani has become a game to him," said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. "It's obviously apparent he truly doesn't care about Noelani."

The chief then spoke to anyone who may have Noelani.

"If you are a victim of the suspect's lies and you are in possession of Noelani, now is the time to turn her over to a safe location whether it is a hospital, a police department, a school or a church," Morales said. "If you release Noelani now, and she is not harmed. You will likely not be prosecuted. However, if you continue to hold Noelani in your possession, we will eventually find you and her and you will be prosecuted to the highest degree of the law."

"Our only interest here is to locate this little girl and to make sure she is safe and to return her to her family," said Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. "

"We want Noelani to be safe," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. "We want her to be with people who are going to care for her."

Officials say Higgins has ties from the Midwest to Miami and Las Vegas.

Higgins now faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors said Higgins shot and killed Sierra Robinson and wounded another woman.

Investigators believe he then took off with Noelani Robinson.

Higgins was arrested just before 1 p.m. Wednesday near 103rd and Caldwell. Police said a second person was arrested at the Midpoint Motel near Appleton and Carmen -- for harboring and aiding a felon.

Anyone with information on Noelani Robinson's whereabouts is asked to please contact Milwaukee police. There is a special number you can call to report a tip at 414-935-7360.