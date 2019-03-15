OKC Zoo: Alpaca Trio Joins Family, Camel Rides Return

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A brand new species for the Oklahoma City Zoo will make their debut just in time for the weekend.

An adult male alpaca trio, Calvin Klein, Hi-Ho Silver and Pearls Topaz, arrive at the zoo Friday and will make their home at the former pachyderm building.

While they adjust to their new home, they will remain in their indoor habitat for a week or two before going to their outdoor habitat yard between the crane habitat and pygmy hippo habitat.

Alpaca are native to South America and best known for their sheep-like woolly fur.

The Oklahoma City Zoo also announced the return of camel rides for spring and summer.

Three Arabian camels, Bill, Fred and Mongo, love eating tree leaves and have big personalities, zoo caretakers say.

They are all native to Northern Africa and the middle east.

Camel rides return to the zoo on Saturday, March 16, and the $6 ticket to ride can be purchased on-site at the camel habitat.