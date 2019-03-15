× Police: Fayetteville Man Posed As SWEPCO, Hid In Ceiling Panels At NWA Mall For Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man told police he posed as an electrician and then hid above ceiling panels to rob a clothing store in the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

Cody Wilson, 25, was arrested Thursday (March 14) in connection with commercial burglary, theft of property and criminal impersonation.

Wilson told an employee at Buckle that he was with Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), and needed to do access to the store’s control panels due to a power outage the night before, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wilson, who was wearing an orange vest and carrying tools, climbed into the ceiling above the bathrooms and waited until the store associates left. Then he took about $1,800 from the safe using a code written inside the store, according to the affidavit.

Wilson also said he later posed as a Fayetteville police detective to contact the store about the theft. Wilson said he got the detectives name off the Internet, according to the affidavit.

Wilson was being held Friday (March 15) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.