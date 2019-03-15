Portion Of Cooper Road In Bella Vista To Close Next Week

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A portion of Cooper Road in northern Bella Vista will be closed next week for utility work.

Cooper Road from upper Dogwood Drive to Nantucket Drive will be closed Monday and Tuesday (March 18-19) for a water line replacement project.

The road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday by Flett Construction, who will reopen the road at 5 p.m. It will close at the same time on Tuesday and reopen by 5 p.m.

Motorists will be diverted around Nantucket Drive during the closure. Residents on Britton Circle will be allowed access in and out of their homes.