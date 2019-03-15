× Poteau Man Involved In Accident In Pushmataha County That Left Another Driver Critical

ANTLERS, Okla. (KFSM) — A Poteau man was involved in an accident Thursday that left another driver seriously injured.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Robert Landin, 33, of Poteau was driving a 2015 Peterbilt truck on State Highway 2 about 7:03 p.m. 10 miles north of Antlers, Okla., in Pushmataha County.

Landin was driving northbound on the highway when a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 crossed the center line and struck Landin’s vehicle, then went off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The Dodge’s driver was pinned for about 20 minutes before being extricated by the Antlers and Moyers fire departments using the Hurst Tool, commonly known as the Jaws of Life.

The driver was transported by Air Evac to Plano Medical Center in Plano, Texas, OHP said. The driver was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and torso internal and external injuries.

The driver’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, OHP said.

Landin was uninjured.