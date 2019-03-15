Proposed Bill Would Limit Medical Marijuana Advertising In Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — On Wednesday (March 13) a Senate Committee approved legislation aimed at discouraging the sale of medical marijuana in a way to appeal to children.

Senator Cecile Bledsoe proposed the bill to discourage marketing of edible products that might appeal to kids, such as those that resemble popular candy.

Dispensaries can still sell edibles, but tweaks in the rules will require legislative changes.

Bledsoe also proposed a bill that would limit advertising of medical marijuana. It would restrict advertising through broadcasting, online services, print services or billboards.

Additionally, any symbol commonly associated with medicine, such as a cross, could not be used by a dispensary or cultivation center.