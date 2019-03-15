SCSO Searching For Male Suspects Who Stole Truck & Tools

Sebastian County (KFSM) —The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help identifying two male suspects who stole tools and a truck from a property on Diamondback Lane off of Gap Road in southwest Sebastian County on Thursday, March 7.

Captain Pevehouse with the SCSO says investigators believe the two subjects came to the residence when the homeowners were away.

They broke into a tool trailer on the property, ransacked the trailer, and stole tools valued at around $1,000, Pevehouse said. The two suspects also left the scene in a truck they took from the property.

The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck displaying an Arkansas Disabled Veteran tag. The tag number is DV 37833.

Game cameras on the property picked up the two suspects.

The SCSO is asking for help identifying the two suspects. Anyone with information on the tools, trucks, or subjects is asked to call FSSO at 479-783-1051.