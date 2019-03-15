× Springdale SWAT Team Called Out On Report Of Fayetteville Shooting Suspect’s Location

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Members of the Springdale Police and SWAT teams swarmed Park Street at Caudle Avenue near the Springdale Airport on Friday morning on a report of a possible sighting of a Fayetteville murder suspect.

Sgt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police said SWAT team members were in the area on a report that Dekota Harvey may be in the area.

Harvey is wanted in Fayetteville on charges of murder and first-degree battery after a double shooting left one dead and one injured at an apartment complex on Leverett Avenue in Fayetteville Thursday night.

According to Cpl. Dallas Brashears with the Fayetteville Police, two victims with gunshot wounds were taken to an area hospital, where one of them died. The condition of the second victim is not known at this time.

Harvey is described as a white male, 22 years old, 5’6″, 145 pounds with brown curly hair and blue eyes. he was last seen wearing black pants and a black coat.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.