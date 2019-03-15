Traffic Stop In Barling Leads To Multiple Drug Arrests And 7 Children Removed From Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — A traffic stop in Barling led to the arrest of four people in the River Valley.

After police pulled over James Ybarra for failing to use a turn signal, they discovered that he was driving on a suspended license. As Ybarra rolled down his window officers smelled marijuana, which led them to search his vehicle.

According to the incident report, almost $200 in cash was found in Ybarra's pocket, and he said, "the money is not from selling weed."

As Ybarra was arrested, he told the officer to notify his girlfriend, Cherise Robbins.

After officers arrived at Robbins' home, they discovered meth and marijuana pipes, scales and bags commonly used to sell narcotics. Officers also found seven children living in the house.

Police say the home was filthy, there were no beds for the children and the only food found was Ramen noodles and some meat in the freezer. The children were taken into DHS custody.

There were two other women at the residence, Kattie Chavarria, who had a warrant for her arrest, and Patricia McMullin, who was violating parole.

Ybarra, who was arrested a week prior for failure to appear, and Robbins were charged with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver and maintaining premises of drug activity. They are being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center with bonds over $10,000.

McMullin and Chavarria were charged with violating parole, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. They are also being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center on $3,500 bonds.