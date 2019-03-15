‘We’ll See You In Court,’ ACLU Says After Arkansas Governor Approves 18-Week Abortion Ban

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas said Friday that it’s prepared to challenge the state’s new ban on abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy.

In a news release, executive director Rita Sklar called the ban a “dangerously extreme attack on abortion access and another heavy-handed government intrusion into a woman’s personal medical decisions.”

The bill, which includes exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies, was signed into law Friday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. It ‘s one of the strictest abortion rules in the country. The ban is set to take effect 90 days after the Legislature formally adjourns this year’s session.

Sklar called the bill unconstitutional said the ACLU has successfully challenged similar bills.

