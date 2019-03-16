2-Year-Old Found Dead In Minnesota After Father Allegedly Kills Mother In Wisconsin, Source Says

(KTLA)—A law enforcement source confirmed that a 2-year-old has been found dead in Minnesota after her father allegedly killed her mother in Wisconsin, KFSM sister station WITI reported Saturday.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noelani Robinson on Monday after her mother, Sierra Robinson, was found dead in Milwaukee. Dariaz Higgins, the child’s father, was accused of fatally shooting the woman.

Police believe he then took off with his daughter. Higgins was arrested in Wisconsin on Wednesday along with a second person for harboring and aiding a felon, authorities said.

On Friday, Milwaukee police asked the “entire nation” for help and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to finding Noelani. Higgins had ties from the Midwest to Miami and Las Vegas, officials said.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales, along with Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, made impassioned pleas to the public.

“If you are a victim of the suspect’s lies and you are in possession of Noelani, now is the time to turn her over to a safe location whether it is a hospital, a police department, a school or a church,” Morales said.

“Our only interest here is to locate this little girl and to make sure she is safe and to return her to her family,” Chisholm said.

Meanwhile, the district attorney has filed charges against Higgins: first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and first degree recklessly endangering safety. Higgins shot and killed Sierra Robinson and wounded another woman, prosecutors said.