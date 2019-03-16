Boil Order In Effect For Parts Of Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ark.—Residents of certain parts of Madison County are under a boil order after a water main burst, resulting in a loss of water pressure for the water district, according to the Madison County Water Facilities Board.

Customers in the Smyrna area on Madison 8735, north from Highway 412, to Madison 8500 and all roads off Madison 8735 are under a boil order.

Any water used for drinking or food prep should be briskly boiled for one minute before use. All ice cubes should be discarded, with only boiled water used for making ice.

