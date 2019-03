A new frosted drink joins Chick-fil-A menus nationwide Monday (March 18).

The Frosted Key Lime will be a mix of the company’s signature IceDream ice cream, lemonade and lime flavoring according to the chicken chain.

The drink will only be on the menu from March 18 to May 25. It will be available in small and large sizes beginning at $3.39.

The drink was initially tested at Austin, Texas-area restaurants last fall.