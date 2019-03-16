× Escaped Missouri Inmate Still in LeFlore County

LeFlore Co. (KFSM) – LeFlore County deputies are still searching for Travis Lee Davis, 30, who escaped from the Pettis County Jail in Sedalia, Mo., on Sunday (March 10) night.

Deputies said Davis allegedly stole a Heavener police car and fled before wrecking it on Forest Hill Road off Highway 59 on Wednesday (March 13). He then fled on foot.

This morning (March 16), a family in the Heavener area between Highway 59 and Polk County woke up to discover their truck was missing, and that Davis had been staying in the camper in their yard for several days.

The truck is described as a 2001 red Dodge Ram, extended cab with light tinted windows.