× Franklin’s 3 RBI Seal Series Win Over Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Last season, Arkansas went 14-1 at home during SEC play. The Hogs are off to a similar start in 2019 after a series clinching 4-3 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Christian Franklin knocked in three of the Razorbacks four runs, one on a second inning sac fly and the other pair on a two run single in the fourth. Arkansas improves to 16-2 on the season, 2-0 in conference play and 11-1 on the current homestand.

Matt Goodheart stayed hot with a pair of hard hit singles. The sophomore from Magnolia, Arkansas was the lone Hog with multiple hits. Goodheart is 4-6 in SEC play with two runs and an RBI.

Connor Noland allowed one run over 4.2 innings of work, striking out four Tigers in his first career SEC start.

Kole Ramage held the lead out of the bullpen, working three innings and allowing two runs.

Matt Cronin finished off the victory for his second straight save and sixth on the season.

Arkansas goes for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon, with Cody Scroggins throwing first pitch at 1:30 p.m. The finale against Missouri concludes a 13 game homestand for the Razorbacks.

