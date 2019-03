On February 2nd, Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early start to spring. It’s been six weeks now. Was he right?

Not for Arkansas! Over the past six weeks, it’s actually been cooler than normal when you average everything out, even with multiple warm and cold spells.

Here’s a closer to look at the numbers:

FEBRUARY 2 – MARCH 15

FAYETTEVILLE

2019 Avg Temp: 41.2

Normal: 41.9

FORT SMITH

2019 Avg Temp: 45.6

Normal: 46.6

