FORT SMITH — A popular River Valley restaurant will close its doors Sunday (March 17).

Catfish Cove on Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith cites rising food costs as its downfall on Facebook. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1971.

Saturday (March 16) is the last day for all-you-can-eat crab legs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On March 26, the business will re-open as Blue Sky Restaurant and will no longer be buffet, but will instead be full service.