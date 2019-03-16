St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations In Northwest Arkansas And The River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Multiple St. Patrick's Day festivities occurred across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Saturday (March 16).

The Celtic Crawl in Bentonville brought together the community by showcasing local bars and restaurants. A local restaurant manager said days like this are a great way to show what their business has to offer.

"People are always looking for things to do on weekends especially around here," The restaurant manager said. "The sun is coming out and its warming up so we are getting a lot more business. Having things like this that kind of bring a central location to a festivity is nice for sure."

In Fayetteville St. Paddy's Day lovers put on their green and made their way down Dickson street, checking off bars on their 'passport' along the way. The 12th annual Fayetteville St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl started at Ryleigh's and then had stops all down Dickson. One pub crawler said it was her mission to mark all the boxes.

"So the goal this year for the pub crawl is to make it to all 16 places and to meet some fun people along the way," she said.

In the River Valley there was a sea of green on Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. Thirteen bars and restaurants took part in the Fort Smith St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl.