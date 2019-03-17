× Arkansas Continues Postseason With NIT Bid

Arkansas’ season isn’t over yet.

After losing in the first round of the SEC tournament, the Hogs spoiled any shot of making the NCAA Tournament. But on Sunday, the NIT released the bracket with Arkansas (17-15, 8-10) as a #5 seed facing off against #4 Providence in the first round. Tipoff will be Tuesday at 8:00 PM on ESPN2.

The Hogs have played Providence three times and hold a 1-2 record. The last time Arkansas beat the Friars was in 1999.

Providence finished 8th in the Big East and holds an 18-15 record.

This will be the Razorbacks fourth appearance in the NIT – previously appearing in 2014, 1997, and 1987. Arkansas holds an overall record of 5-4.

Last year, the team lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Butler.