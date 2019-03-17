Beautiful Saint Patrick’s Day

Sunshine, comfortable temperatures, calm winds… can’t ask for much better for a Saint Patrick’s Day forecast in Arkansas and Oklahoma!

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: Temperatures will warm up into the low 60s by 2-3 PM.

RIVER VALLEY: We should warm into the 60s after the noon hour and reach the mid 60s by the mid afternoon.

High pressure will keep us dry for the next several days. A quick shot of rain comes in Wednesday.

A weak front will move through giving us a couple light showers Wednesday afternoon, with a higher chance in Northwest Arkansas.

-Matt