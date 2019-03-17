× Diamond Hogs Sweep Missouri With Walk-Off Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It took a full nine innings for Arkansas to complete a sweep against Missouri in the SEC opener, but the Diamond Hogs were able to pull off the Game 3 win in walk-off fashion.

Casey Opitz hit an RBI single that scored Curtis Washington Jr. to seal the 3-2 victory.

Sunday games are often filled with offense and depleted pitching staffs, byth that wasn’t the case today. Cody Scroggins started on the mound for Arkansas. The Bentonville alum pitched five innings with three hits, no runs, no walks, and seven strikeouts. His Missouri counterpart, Tyler LaPlante, was perfect through five innings. Jack Kenley ruined that with a solo shot in the sixth, and the seal was broken.

Jacob Nesbit followed with a single, then came around to score on a wild play featuring a Heston Kjerstad swinging bunt and a Missouri throwing error. Arkansas would need that run.

The Diamond Hogs held Missouri scoreless through eight innings, but in pressure time, Peter Zimmerman hit a two-run bomb off Jacob Kostyshock to straight away enter, tying the game at 2-2.

That set the table for the walk-off in the bottom of the ninth, sealing a sweep to open SEC action.

This will take a short break from conference play with a two-game midweek series at Texas. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:30.