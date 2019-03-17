Expect Smoke From Fayetteville and Farmington Prescribed Burn Alert

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—Don’t be surprised when you see smoke on the west side of Fayetteville on Monday (March 18).

The release from the City of Fayetteville states that the Woolsey Wet Prarie Sanctuary (located on the west side of Broyles Road, east of 54th Avenue and south of Persimmon Street) burn will begin Monday morning (March 18) and take two to four hours to complete.

Both the Fayetteville and Farmington Fire Departments have been notified and will be on standby status to assist if needed.

According to the release, there should be no long-term smoldering.

The public is welcome to attend the burn as long as they stay behind the containment line.