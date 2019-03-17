Kirsten Gillibrand Officially Launches Presidential Campaign

New York (CBS) – New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand formally launched her presidential campaign Sunday morning, two months after she announced the creation of an exploratory committee, making it official with a tweeted campaign video.

The video, titled “Brave” and narrated by Gillibrand, focuses on President Trump, though he is never mentioned by name. It shows a succession of TV news images — Mr. Trump waving on a stage, footage of the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, the opioid crisis, a National Rifle Association sign, the president criticizing a caravan of migrants, denying the existence of climate change and more.

“Brave doesn’t pit people against each other. Brave doesn’t put money over lives. Brave doesn’t spread hate. Cloud truth. Build a wall. That’s what fear does,” Gillibrand said in the video, denouncing Mr. Trump’s proposed border wall and the Muslim ban in accompanying images.

Gillibrand mentions her policy priorities, which are similar to those enumerated by other Democrats in the field — including health care for all and passing a “Green New Deal,” the aspirational legislation to combat climate change introduced by her fellow New Yorker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

