LRAFB Airman Killed In North Little Rock Robbery

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. — An Airman assigned to the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron here was killed in an attempted robbery Saturday (March 16) at a gas station in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Senior Airman Shawn Mckeough Jr. served as an aerial delivery operations specialist for the 19th LRS. His responsibilities included preparing aerial delivery loads and loading unilateral aircrew training bundles.

“We are heartbroken to have lost a valued member of our Team Little Rock family.” said Col. Gerald Donohue, 19 Airlift Wing commander. “Shawn’s death will be felt by each of us, and we are committed to supporting his loved ones and fellow Airmen during this very difficult time.”

The investigation is being handled by the North Little Rock Police Department. The Little Rock AFB team is committed to providing its full cooperation as the investigation is ongoing. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to NLRPD.