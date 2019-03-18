× Arkansas One Year Old Passes Away Weeks After Family Asks For Cards

OZONE, Ark. (KFSM) — One Arkansas family is mourning the loss of their 16-month-old daughter.

Lucille French passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday (March 17), according to her mother Tenessa.

Lucille French was diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy at just 4 months old. It’s a rare condition caused by a gene mutation that affects the nervous system.

Previously her mother sent 5NEWS a video of Lucille and a request for cards for her half-birthday celebration in April. Unfortunately, Lucille did not make it to then. Tenessa says they have received over 1,400 cards and are still counting.

Instead of sending flowers, the family is asking for small stuffed toys they can collect and take to children in hospitals.

The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time. Prayers can be left on Facebook.

You can send stuffed toys to:

Tenessa French

5432 County Road 5440

Ozone, Arkansas 72854