Arkansas Women Left Out Of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas and coach Mike Neighbors had hoped to see their name pop up as the NCAA Tournament field was announced on Monday but the Razorbacks never heard their name.

The tournament field was scheduled to be released at 6:00 p.m. but a mistake by ESPN allowed the entire bracket to be broadcast on ESPNU and then shared on social media. That error prompted the selection show to be pushed up by two hours.

The Razorbacks were among eight teams named on Sunday that were the final eight at-large teams being considered by the selection committee but Arkansas was left off while fellow SEC members Tennessee and Auburn, who were also among that eight, received a berth.

Arkansas made a run to the SEC tournament championship game after wins over Georgia, No. 12 South Carolina and No. 15 Texas A&M but could not make up for a stretch that saw the Razorbacks lose eight of their final nine games in the regular season.

For the season Arkansas went 20-14 and looked like a lock for the tournament after starting SEC play 5-2 but after that tough stretch to close the season, the Razorbacks miss the tournament for the fourth straight year.