Chihuahua Attacked And Killed By Pit Bull In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a chihuahua was attacked and killed by a pit bull in Fort Smith.

According to the police report, a man was dog sitting for a woman at an apartment complex and took the small chihuahua outside for a walk.

The report says the chihuahua started to bark, and then a black and white pit bull ran up and attacked the small dog, shaking it violently.

The man was able to break the fight up and the pit bull ran back to its home, but the chihuahua didn't survive.

The report says this is not the first time the pit bull has attacked.

The chihuahua's owner, Lena Austin, says she doesn't blame the dog, she blames the owner.

"The dog should've been on a leash," Austin cried. "That dog should've been in a cage, chained up, something. It shouldn't have been legal or let go...to attack my dog."

Lena says her dog was on a leash and the pit bull was not.

Police are still investigating the incident.