Fans Turn Out In Fayetteville To Audition For ‘Big Brother’

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The CBS reality show "Big Brother" made its way to Fayetteville today in search of the next season's contestants.

People from all over the state showed up to JBGB's on Saturday in hopes of impressing producers during the casting call.

More than 100 came to audition for the hit show, and many of them came early.

"I pulled in here around 10 to five this morning, and I wanted to be the first in line," said Jeff Trammell.

One Alma native said she gave up a lot to be there.

"I risked a lot coming here," said Jade Wazelle. "My boyfriend of four years told me if I came he was going to break up with me. Now he is my ex-boyfriend. I'm OK with that."

Others showed up trying to fulfill a lifelong dream of being a "houseguest" on the hit show.

"My plan is to hopefully just show them how excited I am and how grateful I would be just to step foot in the house," said Sarah Gann.

Each hopeful has two minutes to explain why they would be a good contestant, and some pulled out all the stops.

"I am here today because I am a super-duper fan," Gann said. "I've seen every episode, and I absolutely love the show. I even have my own key," she said, holding up a large, homemade "key" to the Big Brother house.

"I am a Hula Hoop dancer," Wazelle explained. "So I go to festivals and Hula Hoop dance." Wazelle demonstrated her skills with the Hula Hoop to those standing nearby.

Trammell says his 23 years of experience as a firefighter living in the fire house could give him the edge needed to succeed in the Big Brother house.

"We all had to live together with different personalities and attitudes, so we learned to work together toward a common goal," he said.

Even 5NEWS Sports Director Bobby Swofford made it out to the casting call to see what all the hype was about and to talk with hopeful contestants.

"Who knows, maybe the next winner of a half a million dollars could be right here in Northwest Arkansas," Swofford said.

This was just the first step in the audition process. If chosen, contestants could spend up to three months in the Big Brother house in Los Angeles, competing for the ultimate prize.