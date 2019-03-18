Fayetteville Shooting Suspect To Appear In Court Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The suspect in a Fayetteville shooting that left one person dead and one injured will appear in court today.

Dekota Harvey, 22, is facing charges of capital murder and attempted capital murder in the Thursday (March 14) shooting. Police say he fired several shots at two women shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the South Creekside Apartments, 900 N. Leverett Ave.

Elizabeth Dawson, 20, was killed by a single gunshot wound, police said. Courtney Willie, 21, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Willie told 5NEWS that Harvey is her ex-boyfriend and that he became angry with her and jealous of her and Dawson's relationship. She told 5NEWS that he came back to the apartment after being kicked out to gather his belongings. That's when Harvey shot Willie and Dawson.

Harvey later fled to the Applegate Apartments in Springdale, where he was arrested Friday morning after a standoff. He has been held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center until his arraignment today at 7:45 a.m.

Willie wants everyone to know that she appreciates all of the love and kind words extended to her and Dawson during this time.

"I’d rather be shot a million times than lose her or lose anyone like her," Willie said. "I’m trying to push through, because she was my sunshine, and I'm trying to show her I can still smile and be happy because she took a lot of pain for me."