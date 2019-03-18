Firefighters Pull Car From Pond After Early Morning Accident In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire department was called to a water rescue after a man crashed his car through a fence into a pond.

According to MPO Keith Foster, the driver, Brendan Curington, drove his Toyota Highlander through the wrought iron fence at the Walmart on Pleasant Crossing in Rogers and landed in the retention pond. Curington was able to get out of his car and swim to safety.

Foster says Curington was leaving the store and heading northbound when he drove into the pond.

The fire department responded to Walmart around 1 a.m. Monday (March 18).

An ambulance was requested on the scene, but the fire department says they believe Curington will be okay.

Foster says that S&S Towing tried to retrieve the vehicle from the pond but were unsuccessful.

Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says firefighters and the dive team worked together to get the car out of the pond.

Foster says that Curington is not being charged with a DWI at this time, has no known medical conditions and no history of blackouts.