Gafford Won’t Play In NIT, Declares For NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — What started as a simple question on social media Sunday night turned into reality Monday morning as Daniel Gafford will not play in the NIT for Arkansas.

Razorbacks coach Mike Anderson said on Monday that the sophomore forward will hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft. Arkansas is scheduled to play Providence at 8 p.m. in the opening round of the NIT on Tuesday.

The announcement does not come as a shock as the El Dorado native is expected to be a first round selection in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Gafford led Arkansas with 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 65 blocks this season.