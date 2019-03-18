Mostly Quiet Weather This Week

Northwest Arkansas the next five days.

Greater Fort Smith area for the next five days.

Temperatures will be near normal for much of the upcoming workweek with noticeably cooler temperatures on Wednesday with scattered showers and more clouds.

Wednesday will feature a fast moving system with spotty showers in the middle of the day. Severe weather is not anticipated with this system.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will build into the weekend with the next chance of widespread rain on Sunday of the upcoming weekend.

-Garrett