Razorbacks To Host Houston In WNIT

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just a few hours after being left out of the NCAA tournament, the Arkansas women received one of the top seeds in the NIT and will host until they are beat.

The Razorbacks will be paired against Houston to start the tournament on Thursday with a tip-off time to be announced.

Arkansas was mentioned as one of the final eight teams considered by the NCAA Tournament selection committee but was passed over by four teams, including Tennessee and Auburn from the SEC.

Mike Neighbors’ squad made a run to the SEC tournament championship game after back to back wins over ranked teams but losses in eight of the final nine games of the regular season put Arkansas too far out of the picture to get a berth.