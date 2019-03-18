Senator Cotton Seeking Summer Interns For Arkansas State Offices

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Senator Tom Cotton announced that he is seeking interns for the summer in his state offices in Springdale and Little Rock.

According to a press release, internships will be offered in two sessions. The first session will be May 13 through June 28, and the second will be July 8 through August 23.

Interns are needed to help with the daily operations at the Senator’s office and students may be able to receive academic credit for their service.

If you’re interested in applying, send your resume and cover letter to Nicole_Millar@cotton.senate.gov and specify your desired office location and session.