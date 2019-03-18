Springdale Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Child Porn Charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man pleaded guilty Wednesday, March 13 to accessing the internet to view child pornography.

In July of 2018, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force identified an IP address that was using a peer-to-peer file sharing network to obtain suspected child pornography files.

The IP address was traced to Alan Casby of Springdale.

A search warrant was then obtained by the ICAC Task Force for Casby's residence on October 16, 2018. Authorities seized multiple digital devices from the home.

After being informed of his Miranda rights, Casby admitted that he had been downloading child pornography since 2003, but said that he had deleted a majority of the files. Casby also stated that he did not share filed but did download files regularly and that he preferred high school girls but admitted to viewing images and videos of five and six-year-olds.

Casby was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday, March 14 where he is awaiting sentencing.