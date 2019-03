FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a local pawn shop.

The thief was caught on surveillance video breaking into Big Al’s Pawn Shop on School Ave. last week.

Police say the suspect stole several guns and jewelry before making a quick getaway.

If you have any information on this suspect please contact Detective S. Allen at 479-587-3520.