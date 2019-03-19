× Activities Aim To Keep Kids Busy Over Spring Break

(KFSM) — Many students look forward to Spring Break, but it usually doesn’t take long for boredom to set in. Several activities throughout Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley aim to alleviate that.

The Jones Center in Springdale offers several activities for kids and families this week. Today (Tuesday, March 19), there’s a free Runway Bike Park party. From noon-5 p.m., kids can enjoy free youth bike rentals at the bike park.

Other themed events are taking place at the Jones Center the rest of the week, such as Poolooza, Superhero Day and Frozen Friday, which features a Frozen princesses-themed skate on the ice rink for $3 per person.

The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville is offering a summer camp for kids ages 6-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily this week. The “Action Figure It Out” themed camp will explore the abilities, gadgets, outfits and stories of America’s favorite heroes.

In Fort Smith, there is a variety of events daily at the Windsor Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library. Today’s event is a movie. The Miller Branch and Main Branch of the library will each have different activities as well, including craft time, storytime, movies and a family dance party at the Miller Branch at 2 p.m. on Thursday (March 21).

The Marshals Museum is also hosting day camp events this week. The day camp takes place at the Fort Smith Riverfront Pavilion.

