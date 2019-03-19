× Alma Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Charge

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFSM) — An Alma, Arkansas, man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

Darrell Dewayne Roberts Jr., 31, pleaded guilty in the Eastern District Court of Oklahoma to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces a sentence of 10 years to life an a fine up to $10 million.

According to the the U.S. Attorney’s office, Roberts was found to be in possession of 50 grams of meth on Dec. 31, 2018. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Roland Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.