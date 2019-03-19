Alma Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Charge

Posted 11:08 am, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, March 19, 2019

Darrell Roberts (Courtesy Sgt. Blackfox of the Sequoyah County Jail)

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFSM) — An Alma, Arkansas, man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

Darrell Dewayne Roberts Jr., 31, pleaded guilty in the Eastern District Court of Oklahoma to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces a sentence of 10 years to life an a fine up to $10 million.

According to the the U.S. Attorney’s office, Roberts was found to be in possession of 50 grams of meth on Dec. 31, 2018. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Roland Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.