Area Students Spend Spring Break Volunteering At Nonprofit Boutique

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Spring break is a time for students to take a week off of school, but several groups of students from area schools are spending their time volunteering during the break.

Students ranging from middle school to college students are volunteering this week at Beautiful Lives Boutique.

Beautiful Lives Boutique is a non-profit thrift store that collects donations from women in the community and sells those items at a low price.

They give the profits away to organizations that help women and children in crisis. Clothes are also given for free to women who may be in a troubling situation.

Executive director Melody Taylor says it means so much that kids would volunteer time on their spring break to help others.

“It’s very encouraging as well to see students who are thinking about others who are more in need than they are, so as they think about that and hear more about our causes, they really realize how fortunate they are, and I think that’s really important in today’s society,” she said. “It’s very 'me' oriented, so if there’s an opportunity for students to think outside themselves and think of others, it benefits others and benefits them as well.”

Taylor says that students volunteering at the store during spring break is a first, but she hopes it becomes a tradition.

Beautiful Lives Boutique is located at 245 E. Township in Fayetteville. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.