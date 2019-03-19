Aunt Of Woman Killed In Shooting At Fayetteville Apartment Opens Up About Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — 5NEWS spoke with the aunt of Elizabeth Dawson, the 20-year-old shot and killed at the South Creekside Apartments on Thursday, March 14, following her death.

Dekota Harvey, 22, is facing charges of capital murder and attempted capital murder following the shooting. He is being held without bond at the Washington County Jail.

Dawson and her girlfriend,21-year-old Courtney Willie, were shot by Harvey after he open-fired on the pair while at their apartment. Police records state that Willie was Harvey's ex-girlfriend and he was at the residence trying to recover his belongings following a breakup. Willie told 5NEWS Harvey was jealous of her relationship with Dawson.

Dawson died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, and Willie was struck in the leg.

Jax Shephard, Dawson's aunt, told 5NEWS when she heard the tragic news of her niece, Lexi, passing she was already familiar with the killer.

"I had actually met him with a group of kids through everybody hanging out," Shephard said.

She says Elizabeth was taken too soon and brought so much joy to everyone she met.

"She was an incredible kid. She was the one who you would call. You could count on her. She would be there for anybody. She had a huge heart, it was great. She loved everybody, and everybody loved her."

Shephard said if given a chance to say one last thing to her niece it would be, "That I love her and I wish she were here."

When asked about Harvey she replied, "I want him to go down. I want justice for Lexi."